12 Spring and Summer Writing Opportunities

1) Chicken Soup for the Soul: https://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics - This is one company I have experience with and will continue to recommend. They always have a call out for multiple topics. They also pay fairly well in both cash and contributor copies. If you are interested in writing creative nonfiction, please check out the link above.
2) The First Line: https://www.thefirstline.com/ - Accepting fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, the next available deadlines are May 1, August 1, and November 1. Please click the link above to learn more.
3) FLASH 500 COMPETITION: http://www.flash500.com/ - This is an annual set of three competitions for 500 words or less - in the categories of flash fiction, short story, and novel opening! This quarterly open-themed competition has closing dates of March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31. The results will be announced within six weeks of each closing date and the three winning entries each quarter will be published on this website. Entry fee: £5 for one story, £8 for two stories. Optional critiques: £15 per story. The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18, including non-UK entrants. Only manuscripts which are within the 500-word limit will be accepted. Entries must be in English.
4) MONTHLY SHORT STORY CONTEST https://shortstory.substack.com/p/coming-soon - Deadline the end of each month. Winner chosen by the 15th of the following month. Their missioin is to revive the art of the short story, support artists, and produce something wonderful. The winner each month receives $100 for the chosen story plus half of subscription revenue to be sent by Paypal, Zelle, or check. For example, the payout for Jan should be $225 or higher. Send submission to shortstorystack@gmail.com. Reprints are fine. Word limit ranges from only six words to as much as 10,000 words. Only the winner will be published and rights will only transfer for the winning story.
5) EATON LITERARY AGENCY SHORT STORY/ARTICLE AWARD http://www.eatonliterary.com/submissions.htm - Deadline March 31, 2022. A $500 prize will be awarded to the winner of our short story and article program, open to any unpublished short story or nonfiction work less than 10,000 words.
6) WERGLE FLOMP HUMOR POETRY CONTEST https://winningwriters.com/our-contests/wergle-flomp-humor-poetry-contest-free - Deadline April 1, 2022. First Prize: $2,000 plus a two-year gift certificate from our co-sponsor, Duotrope (a $100 value). Second Prize: $500. Honorable Mentions: 10 awards of $100 each. Top 12 entries published online. Length limit: 250 lines maximum. No restriction on age of author. Both unpublished and previously published work accepted. Authors from all countries eligible except Syria, Iran, North Korea, and Crimea (due to US government restrictions). The poem you submit should be in English.
7) ALPINE FELLOWSHIP WRITING PRIZE https://alpinefellowship.com/writing-prize - Deadline April 1, 2022. The winner will receive a £10,000 cash prize. A £3,000 cash prize will go to the second place, and £2,000 to the third place runner up. The winner and two runners up are invited to attend the symposium. Awarded for the best piece of writing on the theme of the Alpine Fellowship 2022 - Freedom. Open to all nationalities and to anyone aged 18 and above. All genres permitted. A maximum of 2,500 words per entry. Limited to one entry per person.
8) FABLE COMPETITION https://www.mrrls.com/fable - Deadline April 2, 2022. Pays £500 for Winner - £100 Second. In no more than 350 words enter to write a 21st Century Fable in the style of the great master, Robert Louis Stevenson.
9) BRILLIANT FLASH FICTION WRITING CONTEST https://brilliantflashfiction.com/2022/01/05/welcome-2022-writing-contest/#more-5044 - Deadline April 15, 2022. Limit 500 words. First prize $200. Second prize $100. Third prize $50. Shortlisted stories receive publication and $20. One entry per author. Open to writers worldwide, no age requirement. Fiction only, please. No poetry or essays.
10) Thrill of the Hunt Anthology #8- Paranormal Paradox: Submissions | PALMAS PUBLISHING (palmaspress.com) - Deadline April 30, 2022. Normally, every species of being stays in their lane, mingling and confronting only when necessary. Paranormals are the norm, but now a different kind of paranormal is breeding. One seeking to end all others and become the dominant species. Who will win? Who will rule? Vampires, werewolves, shifters, witches, reapers, astrals and more are determined to be the dominant species. Throw in the human variant and the paranormal paradox begins.
What about you? Is this a particularly busy time for you? Are there any great books we should read? How about great submission opportunities?
Thanks for sharing about all the writing contests. I didn't realize there were so many. Hope your family and you get through your busy time.
