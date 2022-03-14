"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, March 14, 2022

St. Patrick's Day

March 17 is the traditional day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. If you're interested in participating, but not quite sure how, check out this article I shared a couple of years ago: Irish Classics, Prompts, and Party Tips

Some additional educational and fun holiday ideas include:

  • Streaming Irish jigs and songs.
  • Watching traditional Irish dance on YouTube or chrome cast to your TV.
  • Adding green food dye to your short bread cookie recipes.
  • Sewing or gluing crazy Green Irish hats, ties or belts using felt, ribbons, or fabrics.
  • Cooking Irish Stew, scones and clotted cream or butter from scratch or from cans. 
  • Telling Irish fables about leprechauns, rainbows, pots of gold, or gnomes.
  • Reminding your children about the “kiss of the blarney” and the folkloric tradition known today as “the gift of the gab”.
  • Research the real St. Patrick.

How about you? Are you celebrating St. Patrick's Day? How are you spending this time?

