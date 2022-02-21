Revisiting 11 Things I Love

1) Love is in the Air - Time to spread some love... a few of the authors of FIRST LOVE, IWSG Anthology #7 would like to share some lovely thoughts about how they and/or their characters romanticise Valentine's Day!
2) Scribbler - This is a monthly subscription service I briefly enjoyed but canceled because I didn't feel the monthly benefits outweighed the cost. However, in honor of the month of love and the upcoming romance anthology (see the ad in the bar to the right) I decided to renew for one month since the February box dealt with the theme of romance. I will share more news about this later.
3) These are a Few of My Favorite Weird Things - a few things about myself that readers found interesting or funny.
4) 5 Step Formula for Plot Structure - a quick and reliable formula to help plot or revise a story of any length or genre.
5) When God Says Wait - a good read for anyone struggling with patience.
6) Loving Castle - a favorite television series that I'm enjoying rewatching.
7) Creativity, Inc - a great book on creativity and leadership.
8) Bernard Pivot Blogfest - one of my favorite questionnaires of all time.
9) Loving a Great Character - some of my favorite characters of all time.
10) Dulcinea and New Links - my dogs favorite questionnaires of all time.
11) Show, Don't Tell - a favorite exercise I use with students when teaching inferences and the concept of Show, Don't Tell.
Bonus: Summer Literary Trips
How about you? Did you revisit any old loves this month?
