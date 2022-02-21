"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, February 21, 2022

Revisiting 11 Things I Love

In honor of the month of love and my upcoming release of "Paper Faces" in the First Love anthology, I'm revisiting some old loves. 

1) Love is in the Air - Time to spread some love... a few of the authors of FIRST LOVE, IWSG Anthology #7 would like to share some lovely thoughts about how they and/or their characters romanticise Valentine's Day!

2) Scribbler - This is a monthly subscription service I briefly enjoyed but canceled because I didn't feel the monthly benefits outweighed the cost. However, in honor of the month of love and the upcoming romance anthology (see the ad in the bar to the right) I decided to renew for one month since the February box dealt with the theme of romance. I will share more news about this later.

3) These are a Few of My Favorite Weird Things - a few things about myself that readers found interesting or funny.

4) 5 Step Formula for Plot Structure - a quick and reliable formula to help plot or revise a story of any length or genre.

5) When God Says Wait - a good read for anyone struggling with patience.

6) Loving Castle - a favorite television series that I'm enjoying rewatching.

7) Creativity, Inc - a great book on creativity and leadership.

8) Bernard Pivot Blogfest - one of my favorite questionnaires of all time.

9) Loving a Great Character - some of my favorite characters of all time.

10) Dulcinea and New Links - my dogs favorite questionnaires of all time.

11) Show, Don't Tell - a favorite exercise I use with students when teaching inferences and the concept of Show, Don't Tell.

Bonus: Summer Literary Trips

How about you? Did you revisit any old loves this month?

