2022 A to Z Challenge and Changes

Second, the challenge has a new website where you can find all things A to Z related. Click here to visit and receive updates.
Finally:
Important Dates for 2022
Mar 7- Theme Reveal OPEN
Mar 21- Theme Reveal CLOSES
Mar 30– Master List OPENS — officially sign up for the challenge
April 1 - 30 Posts for this challenge.
April 10- Master List CLOSES
May 2- Reflections
May 7- Reflections CLOSES
May 16- Road Trip starts
Unfortunately, I won't have time to participate this year. I'm working two jobs, trying to complete another degree, and still find time for my family and their events.
How about you? Have you participated in this challenge before? Will you be participating in this year's challenge?
2 comments:
It sounds like you're super busy. I've always been too busy to participate too.
I'll be in the middle of a book release, so no time this year.
Post a Comment