"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Happy New Year Wishes!

This is a photo from about 2009, or 10. One thing I always loved about my visits to Disney have been the fireworks. The neighborhood I live in now tries to rival this type of show during holidays including Fourth of July, Texas Independence Day, and New Year's. While I always enjoy these shows, at least at Disney I don't have the added concern of a stray firework catching my house on fire. Luckily, this has yet to happen.

A new year means goal setting, rekindling hopes, and a time for wishing and dreaming. This year I hope to be braver, stronger, kinder, healthier, and happier. I pray we all have love, hope, peace, and a fierce determination for accomplishing good. What are you hoping?

I'll see you again on Wednesday for the IWSG post. Love to all - stay safe!

Interested in reading an old New Year poem I wrote in 2011? Check it out here: http://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2011/01/new-years-poem.html

