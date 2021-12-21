Merry Christmas 2021!

I apologize for my absence on social media. This past month, or so, has been full of major life events and changes. Hopefully, all for the better in the end.
However, as with most major changes, many things have had to fall by the wayside including much time to write, socialize, etc.
So, I am taking some needed time away. I hope you are able to do so as well.
This picture was taken in the front yard of my old house a few years ago. So far this year, we haven't had any try freezes since February. I'm sure we are due some.
Wherever you are, whatever your situation, I pray you all enjoy a beautiful holiday season.
Merry Christmas!
No comments:
Post a Comment