Reading Stack and Twitter Pitch Reminder

I received quite a few books for Christmas - something I'm always excited about.
Throughout the year I often save books I'm interested in reading to my digital wish list. If a friend or family member wants to get me something for the holiday, my birthday, or some other special occasion, then they know what I want.
This year was no different. While I have already enjoyed a few of the holiday and romance themed reads, this is a picture of the ones I'm working my way through now. I've already read through quite a bit of the INK & PAINT book as well as the TREASURY of DISNEY ANIMATION ART book. I'm looking forward to diving into the other four others soon.
Did you receive any good reads for the holidays? What have been some of your favorites this year?
I'm also working on a few of my writing goals for the year. While I have not spent as much time as I'd like writing this month, I HAVE been writing and even submitted some. One of my new year's goals was to improve my own motivation. This includes editing pieces I have started, and not just abandoning them for new projects once I've made it past the first draft.
I hope you are working on a project you are passionate about as well.
There will be an #IWSGPit on Wednesday the 26th!
If you've never participated in a Twitter Pitch Party, this is your chance. Dozens have signed book contracts as a result - you could be next. Visit the #IWSGPit page for the rules and hashtags - then join the group on the 26th.
How are you doing so far on your 2022 writing and reading goals? Will you be participating in the Twitter Pitch?
No comments:
Post a Comment