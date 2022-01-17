"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

2022 Conferences, Workshops, and Literary Festivals

This list mostly focuses on Texas and Louisiana (where I am). However, there are some others listed here for you. Also, keep in mind, many are virtual now, so your own location may not matter. Please let me know if you would like to recommend any others to be added to the list.

Since the pandemic, many events have either been cancelled, or moved to virtual. The list below is what I know of as of today.

First, please let me recommend MASTERCLASS. This is an online set of instructional and motivational videos given by some of the industry's top professionals and gathered together in one location. These are very reasonably priced, and you can read about my personal experiences with it by clicking on the link in the labels below. There are other genres besides just writing that are extremely beneficial and interesting as well. They just added quite a few more options this past month.


Any Time: More than a dozen authors - https://www.masterclass.com/homepage

2/11-13 - Houston Writer's Guild Conference - SCBWI | Winter Conference 2022

3/11-20 - SXSW Film and writers festival in Austin - http://www.sxsw.com/

3/23-27 - New Orleans Literary Festival -  http://www.tennesseewilliams.net/

4/9 - Wimberley Book Festival - http://bookfestival.network/

4/30 - 5/1 - Austin Writer's and Illustrators Conference - https://austin.scbwi.org/events/austin-2022-writers-illustrators-working-conference/

5/28 - Lone Star Book Festival of Seguin, Texas - http://bookfestival.network/

6/24-26 - Austin Agents and Editors Conference - https://writersleague.org/programs/a-e-conference/

9/8-11 - World Mystery Convention will be held in Minneapolis - http://www.bouchercon.com/

10/22-23 - Unconfirmed, so check back: Dallas Writer's Conference - http://dfwcon.org/

10/27- 11/3 - Austin Film Festival -  https://austinfilmfestival.com/

11/5-6 - Austin Book Festival - https://www.texasbookfestival.org/

11/12 - Unconfirmed, so check back: Galveston Island Book Festival - http://galveston.bookfestival.network/index.php/component/users/?view=remind&Itemid=101

11/12-13 - Unconfirmed, so check back: New Orleans Book Festival - https://www.everfest.com/e/new-orleans-book-festival-new-orleans-la

Please feel free to comment with any you would like to see added to this list - even if it's not happening in the USA.  You never know when an opportunity will arise. Right? :-)
Natalie Aguirre said...

Looks like you've got some great opportunities where you live.

January 17, 2022 at 3:37 AM

