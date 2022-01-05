IWSG: Fears, Regrets, and Celebrations

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JANUARY QUESTION - What's the one thing about your writing career you regret the most? Were you able to overcome it?
MY ANSWER - Confidence. Sometimes I have faith in myself, but quite often I STILL struggle with this - the confidence to finish a story successfully, to edit appropriately, to submit, to not be a complete fraud. The regret comes when I let the fear, or lack of confidence, keep me from trying. There are days when I overcome my fears, but even after all of these years I can still struggle. Some days I wish I no longer lacked confidence. I wish I had no fear. Then I wonder..."Would I still find joy in completing a new task, obtaining a new publication, trying new things?" Life is a balancing act. I'll take the good with the bad. I'll continue to struggle with confidence and regrets. I'll still celebrate each time I accomplish something new.
How about you? What do you regret the most? Have you been able to overcome it?
I struggle with confidence too. A lot of times I feel like an imposter who doesn't know enough to write. Then I have good days where I feel good about my writing. It's good to know we're not alone in the struggle.
Well, hope being in our next anthology gives you a boost of confidence!
Congratulations on being chosen for the anthology! Hope that it's a boost.
Congrats on your anthology!
I struggle with this as well, but I just try to leap into the fray (as long as I feel like my story or manuscript is as good as I can get it) despite my fears. I figure if I fail, I still learn something.
Congratulations on being chosen for the anthology! Hope that gives you a big boost of confidence as you write this year.
