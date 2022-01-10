"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, January 10, 2022

IWSG Anthology: First Love and Twitter Pitch

I'm so excited to announce my short story "Paper Faces" will be included in the upcoming IWSG anthology, First Love: The Art of Making Doughnuts. 

The genre for this publication is sweet romance with a theme of first love. This is the seventh contest and anthology IWSG has partnered with Dancing Lemur Press to produce. I also had a story in the first anthology they produced together. 

Each anthology has a different genre and theme. Each contest is judged by professionals of the field, usually with a specialization in that genre. These judges pick the top ten stories they enjoyed which are then published in that anthology.

First Love: The Art of Making Doughnuts will be published by Dancing Lemur Press' imprint, Freedom Fox Press, later this year. Over the next few months, I will share more about my story and the other authors appearing in this book. I hope you will check out their social media pages and offer up a congratulations.

To learn more about this group, the anthologies, or the authors involved in these projects visit https://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/ or https://iwsganthologies.blogspot.com/

There will also be an #IWSGPit this month!

If you've never participated in a Twitter Pitch Party, this is your chance. Dozens have signed book contracts as a result - you could be next. Visit the #IWSGPit page for the rules and hashtags - then join the group on the 26th.

How are you doing so far on your 2022 writing and reading goals? Will you be participating in the Twitter Pitch?

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)