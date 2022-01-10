IWSG Anthology: First Love and Twitter Pitch

Each anthology has a different genre and theme. Each contest is judged by professionals of the field, usually with a specialization in that genre. These judges pick the top ten stories they enjoyed which are then published in that anthology.
First Love: The Art of Making Doughnuts will be published by Dancing Lemur Press' imprint, Freedom Fox Press, later this year. Over the next few months, I will share more about my story and the other authors appearing in this book. I hope you will check out their social media pages and offer up a congratulations.
To learn more about this group, the anthologies, or the authors involved in these projects visit https://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/ or https://iwsganthologies.blogspot.com/
If you've never participated in a Twitter Pitch Party, this is your chance. Dozens have signed book contracts as a result - you could be next. Visit the #IWSGPit page for the rules and hashtags - then join the group on the 26th.
How are you doing so far on your 2022 writing and reading goals? Will you be participating in the Twitter Pitch?
No comments:
Post a Comment