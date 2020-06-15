"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, June 15, 2020

2020 Summer Literary Trips

Due to the apocalyptic like events of 2020, we currently are not planning any big trips this year. My regular followers know that I love adding little literary stops to each of my vacations if I don't outright plan an ENTIRE literary tour de force.

 Since we aren't stopping anywhere new for a while, we've been enjoying looking back at all of the literary stops we've made in the past. Curious what locations have attracted us? Check out these locales:

 17 New Orleans French Quarter Literary Hot Spots
26 Days of Literary Scotland
7 Austin, Texas Literary Locations
10 Italian Literary Hot Spots
10 Places You Can Drink Like Your Favorite Writer
10 Reading Venues Worth a Visit
7 Literary Locations to Visit With Kids
5 Writers Homes for Literary Vacations
Poe Museum
6 Authors and Their Literary Stops in Southern California
The Haunted Book Shop

 How about you? Have you taken, or would you recommend any literary visits?
1 comment:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Wow, you've certainly traveled around a lot. Any libraries in Scotland would be cool.

June 15, 2020 at 5:25 AM

