2020 Summer Literary Trips

Due to the apocalyptic like events of 2020, we currently are not planning any big trips this year. My regular followers know that I love adding little literary stops to each of my vacations if I don't outright plan an ENTIRE literary tour de force.
Since we aren't stopping anywhere new for a while, we've been enjoying looking back at all of the literary stops we've made in the past. Curious what locations have attracted us? Check out these locales:
17 New Orleans French Quarter Literary Hot Spots
26 Days of Literary Scotland
7 Austin, Texas Literary Locations
10 Italian Literary Hot Spots
10 Places You Can Drink Like Your Favorite Writer
10 Reading Venues Worth a Visit
7 Literary Locations to Visit With Kids
5 Writers Homes for Literary Vacations
Poe Museum
6 Authors and Their Literary Stops in Southern California
The Haunted Book Shop
How about you? Have you taken, or would you recommend any literary visits?
1 comment:
Wow, you've certainly traveled around a lot. Any libraries in Scotland would be cool.
