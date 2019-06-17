The Haunted Book Shop in Mobile, Alabama was a surprising delight. The original namesake was created in 1941 by Adelaide Marston (later Adelaide Trigg) and Cameron Plummer and named for their favorite book, The Haunted Book Shop, by Christopher Morley.
The Haunted Bookshop is not a novel of the supernatural. Rather, the name refers to the ghosts of the past that haunt all libraries and bookstores: "the ghosts of all great literature." - Christopher Morley
The current bookstore’s owner, Angela Trigg, is the granddaughter of Adelaide Trigg and knows that the store is “..haunted by the ghosts of all great literature.”
She’s also been moonlighting as a romance author, writing under the pen name Angela Quarles. She is a RWA RITA® award-winning and USA Today bestselling author of contemporary, time travel, and steampunk romance.
This charming store is full of interesting finds, tidbits, and more. Wall displays offer interesting breakdowns and ties between genre stories, authors, and timelines.
Sticky Notes can be found around the store pointing out interesting information about the plots, cover designs, and more.
Themed rugs adorn each genre section of the store. And a writer's room mimics a dream home office complete with shelves full of books on craft.
To learn more about Trigg and this delightful bookstore, you can visit: https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com/
How about you? Have you found any great literary spots you would recommend while traveling?
A cool shop. Plus the owner is an author. She understands!
