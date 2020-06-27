June Scribbler Box: Pacing

As always, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise/contest postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice. The deadline for this month is July 13th.
The "Curated Writerly Gifts" this month include a "Tell Your Story" pin, a "Future Bestseller" notepad, a bookmark featuring this months book, a bag of "Citrus Chamomile" tea, and a "Writing Around the House" prompts and story ideas writing map.
As usual, this box also came with an inside look at the publishing process for this months author, and an exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional: Eliza Swift, Senior Editor of Children's and Young Adult Books at Sourcebooks. There is also a collectible 'Writing Passport' with the author discussing this months theme which is PACING.
A compulsively readable debut with a narrator you just can't trust, perfect for fans of Natasha Preston.
As a child, Cassidy Pratt accidentally started a fire that killed her neighbor. At least, that's what she's been told. She can't remember anything from that day. She's pretty sure she didn't mean to do it. She's a victim too. But her town's bullies, particularly the cruel and beautiful Melody Davenport, have never let her live it down. In Melody's eyes, Cassidy is a murderer and always will be.
When Cassidy overhears what sounded like an abduction and Melody goes missing, Cassidy knows she should go to the cops, but... She recently joked about how much she'd like to get rid of Melody. She even planned out the perfect way to do it. It's up to Cassidy to figure out what really happened, because if she comes forward without a suspect, she knows people will point fingers at her. Again. And she can't let that happen.
But the truth behind Melody's disappearance will set the whole town ablaze.
If you'd like to see learn about previous boxes, click on the "Scribbler" link in the labels below.
Do you subscribe to any boxing services? What do you recommend? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
Do you subscribe to any boxing services? What do you recommend? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
No comments:
Post a Comment