Tuesday, June 9, 2020
22 Pet Publications Open for Submission
To the left is a picture of the baby I lost a year ago in May. This dachshund was named Dulcinea - Dulci for short. Bonus points if you get the literary reference.
We recently adopted a new Dachshund baby (below) and my girls decided to name her Bella. You don't get as many Bonus points if you get the literary reference for this one.
Curious what type of pets writers prefer? I did a little research and found many of them have loved cats, dogs, and other usual household pets. However, just as many of them have preferred unusual, or endangered, ones including ravens and peacocks.
To find out what pets make the best partners for writers, or to peruse photographs of famous duos, try one of the six articles below :
The Best Pet for a Writers Health and Well-being
Adorable Pictures of Famous Writers and Their Pets
Literary Pets
Writers and Their Pets
Literary Figures and Their Wild Pets
Authors and Their Pets - Pinterest Photos
Do you want to write about your pets? Check out these 22 opportunities:
Dog Writers Association of America - http://www.wideopenpets.com/contributors/
Life Lessons from your Cat or Dog - http://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics
Simply Pets Lifestyle - https://www.simplypetslifestyle.com/submission-guidelines
Wide Open - https://www.wideopenmediagroup.com/careers/
18 more pet publications - https://thewritelife.com/pet-publications/
What type of pets do you have? What name did you pick and why? Did you figure out the literary references for my dogs names?
Posted by Sylvia Ney at 12:30 AM
|Reactions:
Labels: Authors, Bella, Dulcinea, Literary, Pet Publications, PEt Submissions Opportunities., Pets, Writers
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment