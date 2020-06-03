IWSG: A Writers Secret

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
JUNE QUESTION: Writers have secrets! What are one or two of yours, something readers would never know from your work?
MY ANSWER: I LOVE to read and write romance - voraciously. Why might this be considered a secret? The truth is, while I have written A LOT more romance than any other genre, I haven't attempted to publish most of it. I'm not sure why - perhaps academic stigma? Most of what I have published has been nonfiction, science fiction, horror, etc. - you know - serious genres. I think somewhere along the way, I've subconsciously picked up the idea that to be taken seriously as a professor, teacher, etc. I must steer clear of "cheap, tawdry, smut". I still can't figure out how Romance causes this negative backlash. Ok, so there is the erotic genre, but I'm talking about sweet, or soft core, romance - nothing centered on on what happens (or should happen) behind closed doors. Most of the romances I've written I'm completely comfortable sharing with my mom and daughters, but not the rest of the world.
Why do you think romance has this stigma? Do you think it's a legitimate concern? Do you have any secrets?
2 comments:
I've no idea. It's still writing a good story. But sometimes science fiction get that rap as well. If you enjoy writing it, don't stop.
Romance should be taken more seriously. It's not easy to write. Romance books/writers hold up most of the industry, and romance writers usually are the most creative with marketing. I'd love to read your romance books!
