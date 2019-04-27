My First Scribbler Box

In early March I wrote about my interest in a subscription box called Scribbler. You can read that post here.
After seeing invitations and videos for dozen of subscription services, this one really caught my attention. This month I decided to take the plunge and subscribe for three months to see if their claim was true.
The website asserts the box will help novelists do the three most important things: stay motivated, improve craft, and connect with writing professionals. Inside each box - curated "writerly" gifts, new release novel, a revision letter from an editor, exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional, and a collectible "writing passport" from a bestselling author.
I just received my first box and am already excited by the possibilities and the plethora of goodies inside!
The first thing you see upon opening the box is a fun writing exercise postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice.
The first surprise, and the only item I didn't care for, was coffee flavored candy. While many writers love this beverage, I've never cared for the drink. I like the smell, probably since I grew up with it in the house, but I can't stand the flavor. So, I passed these on to my husband who claims they are "okay."
Some other surprises included cute pencils, each with a different day and mission emblazoned on it. One reads "On Mondays I Plot," one that reads "On Tuesdays I Write," one that reads "On Wednesdays I Drink," one that reads "On Thursdays I Edit," and the final one reads, "On Fridays I Daydream." I also received an inkwell sticker, and a "Voice and POV Map."
Below that were the main reasons I joined this service: new release novel, a revision letter from an editor, exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional, and a collectible "writing passport" from a bestselling author.
This months theme was VOICE, and the selected novel is Opposite of Always by Justin A. Reynolds. While this is not a book I would have chosen for myself from a shelf, I'm curious to see how this unique idea plays out, as well as what the author can teach about voice.
The most exciting item included in this box is the invitation to chat with an executive editor at Harper Collins Publishers. I absolutely love that this subscription is connecting us to professionals in the field.
Although this is my first box, and I haven't taken time yet to examine each item, I am excited already about the next shipment. To learn more: https://www.goscribbler.com/
Do you subscribe to any boxing services? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
