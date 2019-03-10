If you haven't noticed, a new fad has swept our nation in the last couple of years: the highly coveted box subscription craze. There are now box subscriptions available for just about any obsession: flowers, food, fashion, fitness, Disney, etc.
If you don't know what these are, it's when you can pay a fee (one time, annually, or monthly) to receive shipments of "selected for you material" pertaining to your fancy. I've been curious enough about these subscriptions to watch a few videos online, but so far I had not been tempted into joining in the trend.
The OCD side of my personality doesn't like the idea of paying for something when I don't know without a doubt what I should be getting in return. The allure of the "surprise" aspect has not overridden this emotional response. However, I finally came across one that has tempted me. Now I'm considering one called SCRIBBLER.
Touted as "The only subscription box for novelists - created by authors, for authors." The monthly box can be purchased for just $27.50 - $29.99. So, what's in this particular box that has piqued my interest?
The website claims the box will help novelists do the three most important things: stay motivated, improve craft, and connect with writing professionals. Inside each box - curated writerly gifts, new release novel, a revision letter from an editor, exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional, and a collectible "writing passport" from a bestselling author.
I've watched a couple of unboxing and review videos now, and I'm very tempted. Are you? To learn more: https://www.goscribbler.com/
Do you subscribe to any boxing services? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
Fun idea for writers. I have another blogger buddy who gets a monthly box of food items and it is tempting to try one.
