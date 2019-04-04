4 Easter Inspired Prompts

1. Imagine you have traveled back in time to witness the Crucifixion and/or the Resurrection. Describe your observations, experiences, and feelings.
2. In His life, Jesus taught many lessons through parables and by example.Thousands follow His example. Create a story in which your main character leads by either a similar or completely opposite approach.
3. Many religious tales include references to miracle. Write a story about a miracle.
Do you celebrate Easter? How are you celebrating this season? Have you tried writing anything similar to the above prompts?
I might be a bit overwhelmed if I saw the actual crucifixion.
Have a blessed Easter!
