"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, April 8, 2019

IWSG: 2019 Anthology Contest Announcement

IWSG is opening for entries sooner and extending the submission timeline this year. It now opens May 1 and closes September 4. 

This year the genre is – Middle Grade Historical – adventure or fantasy. 

They will announce the theme on May 1. 

To learn more, check out: http://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/


Don't forget the Masquerade anthology is hitting the shelves on April 30!
Masquerade: Oddly Suited
An Insecure Writer’s Support Group Anthology

Find love at the ball…

Can a fake dating game show lead to love? Will a missing key free a clock-bound prince? Can a softball pitcher and a baseball catcher work together? Is there a vampire living in Paradise, Newfoundland? What’s more important—a virtual Traveler or a virtual date to the ball?

Ten authors explore young love in all its facets, from heartbreak to budding passion. Featuring the talents of L.G. Keltner, Jennifer Lane, C.D. Gallant-King, Elizabeth Mueller, Angela Brown, Myles Christensen, Deborah Solice, Carrie-Anne Brownian, Anstice Brown, and Chelsea Marie Ballard.

Hand-picked by a panel of agents and authors, these ten tales will mystify and surprise even as they touch your heart. Don your mask and join the party…

Website - IWSG Anthologies
Young Adult Fiction: Romance - General/Paranormal/Contemporary
Print ISBN 9781939844644
eBook ISBN 9781939844651


Print and eBook:

Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)