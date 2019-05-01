IWSG: Learning Language Has Power

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
MAY QUESTION: What was an early experience where you learned that language had power?
MY ANSWER: I think on some level, I always knew. However, my most conscious recognition would have been in elementary school. I was an extremely shy girl. We moved a lot, family situations kept changing, and I felt an overwhelming sense of confusion and even worthlessness at times as a result. Music helped a lot. I can remember not just feeling and connecting to the songs on the radio, but to receiving cassette tapes (yes, I'm that old) and studying the lyrics included. I can remember connecting with individual artists after realizing they could give voice through their words to what I was feeling and experiencing. Some of my earliest writing includes poetry and short stories that I attempted after studying lyrical style.
