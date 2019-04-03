"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

IWSG: Writing Wishes

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say. 

Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.

APRIL QUESTION: If you could use a wish to help you write just one scene/chapter of your book, which one would it be?

MY ANSWER: For most of my fiction pieces it would be the the scene or chapter just before the climax. I usually seem to have a lull or awkward scene just before the final showdown. I've heard a lot of writers say their weakest spot happens in the middle, but mine seems to happen maybe 2/3rds into the story. I do have one story that it seems to be the last chapter instead. Perhaps I just need to end this one sooner. I'm not sure what to do about the 2/3rds weak spot. Any suggestions?

 If you could use a wish to help you write just one scene/chapter of your book, which one would it be? When reading, do you notice a particular area where you wish other authors had used a wish for help?
5 comments:

Natalie Aguirre said...

I struggle with this point too, but my biggest challenge is the first chapter because it's such a crucial one. I've written my current one numerous times and am still trying to figure out how to make it better.

April 3, 2019 at 5:11 AM
Diane T. Wickles said...

I have more problems with a slow middle :)
Your awkward 2/3 scene -- could it just be taken out? Or is it awkward because it doesn't increase the momentum to the climax?
Have a great day!

April 3, 2019 at 6:56 AM
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Michelle Wallace's post today had some good tips!

April 3, 2019 at 6:59 AM
Rachna Chhabria said...

I was just going to say what Alex already said, check Michelle Wallace's post today, she has shared some great tips.

April 3, 2019 at 9:52 AM
Diane Burton said...

After you check out Michelle's post, good luck with your wip.

April 4, 2019 at 7:24 AM

