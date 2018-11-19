"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, November 19, 2018

Thankful Heart

Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good.
              -Psalm 107:1 NIV

It’s the week of Thanksgiving in the United States. I’ll be spending time with family, friends, and finishing several projects. I also plan to enjoy some of my favorite foods! 

 I feel so very blessed. I'm in a particularly reflective mood and my heart is full of gratitude for the many things for which I am grateful.

 For some fun reading, here are ten reasons I'm thankful to be a writer.

 I'm also extremely thankful for my online family. As a thank-you to my readers and fellow bloggers, I wanted to share a short Thanksgiving romantic fiction piece I wrote (about 800 words). I hope you enjoy! http://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2017/11/thankful-every-day.html

 I also hope you all enjoy a wonderful week full of good times. In case I don't make it online again this week - Happy Thanksgiving!

What are you thankful for having in your life?
