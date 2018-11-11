Still Writing for Veterans

Thank-you to all veterans and active military. We may not show it enough, but you are so very appreciated!
A few years ago my interview of Vietnam War Veteran and author Tim O’Brien appeared in Proud to Be: Writing by American Warriors, Volume 2. Since then, the publishers have continued the tradition of supporting our troops.
This yearly anthology presents essays, fiction, poetry, interviews, and photography by military-service personnel, veterans, and their families. It is an annual series published by Southeast Missouri State University Press in cooperation with the Missouri Humanities Council's Veterans Projects and the Warriors Arts Alliance.
"The stories and poems of service and sacrifice are essential in understanding what has so broadly been termed 'the American experience.' For me, Proud to Be: Writing by American Warriors is required reading and worthy of a thousand tears." ―St. Leger Monty Joynes, veteran, Vietnam
This yearly anthology presents essays, fiction, poetry, interviews, and photography by military-service personnel, veterans, and their families. It is an annual series published by Southeast Missouri State University Press in cooperation with the Missouri Humanities Council's Veterans Projects and the Warriors Arts Alliance.
"The stories and poems of service and sacrifice are essential in understanding what has so broadly been termed 'the American experience.' For me, Proud to Be: Writing by American Warriors is required reading and worthy of a thousand tears." ―St. Leger Monty Joynes, veteran, Vietnam
Books can now be ordered from the Southeast Missouri State University Press and Amazon.
Interested in submitting to Volume 8? They are already accepting submissions which are due by March 1, 2019. Contests and prizes will be awarded in each of the five categories. To learn more, please visit: http://www.semopress.com/events/proud-to-be-writing-by-american-warriors/
Interested in more "support America" reads? Chicken Soup for the Soul publishers have several books honoring veterans and their families as well. Try some of their titles such as: Military Families and The Spirit of America.
Interested in reading more veteran related material? Try Noir and Returning War Vet Sub-Genre, or Being a Veteran.
Interested in reading more veteran related material? Try Noir and Returning War Vet Sub-Genre, or Being a Veteran.
Have you written with our military in mind? What military reads would you recommend?
1 comment:
That's great they do that anthology every year. My father was career military and a veteran and I have high respect for anyone who served.
Post a Comment