No NaNoWriMo for Me!

I will not be participating in NaNoWriMo this year.
There are less than 9 weeks left of 2018, and I need to spend it finishing up some of my incomplete projects and submission goals - not to mention all of my work for the high school and college courses I teach.
If you are participating, let me know so I can stop by to cheer you on in your progress. I wish you the best of luck!
I'm participating unofficially. Good luck!
