"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Thursday, November 1, 2018

No NaNoWriMo for Me!

I will not be participating in NaNoWriMo this year.

There are less than 9 weeks left of 2018, and I need to spend it finishing up some of my incomplete projects and submission goals - not to mention all of my work for the high school and college courses I teach.

If you are participating, let me know so I can stop by to cheer you on in your progress. I wish you the best of luck!
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: ,

1 comment:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

I'm participating unofficially. Good luck!

November 1, 2018 at 3:35 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)