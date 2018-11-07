"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

IWSG: Creativity

NOVEMBER QUESTION: How has your creativity in life evolved since you began writing?

MY ANSWER: I feel like my creative abilities are in a constant state of flux. A lot of that has to do with how busy I am and what trials I am enduring. I feel like the more emotional periods of my life (pregnancy, divorce, losing my house in a flood, death in the family, etc.) have elicited more creative and emotional pieces from me. During the tamer periods, I seem to lean more towards nonfiction. I've only recently realized and lamented this fact. It will be interesting to see if that pattern holds. I'm also curious to see if I will be more creative during the holidays this year. 

 How about you? How has your creativity evolved?
2 comments:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

You want to be creative with fiction but I'm not going to wish more trauma on you to make that happen.

November 7, 2018 at 5:24 AM
Chrys Fey said...

That's interesting. For me it's the opposite. When I'm going through a tough time, non-fiction helps me. And when things are tame and going fine, that's when I'm able to be creative with fiction. :)

November 7, 2018 at 9:11 AM

