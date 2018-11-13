Pages
Home
Website
Meet Sylvia
Publications
For Writers
Blogfests
Awards
Contact
"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney
Tuesday, November 13, 2018
This Saturday
Posted by
Sylvia Ney
at
6:40 PM
Reactions:
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Agents
,
Becka Oliver
,
Literary Agent
,
Publishing
,
Submission
,
Texas Gulf Coast Writers
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment