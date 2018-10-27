"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Fall Fun

It's Halloween and time to enjoy some thrills and chills! 

 To the left is my oldest daughter. This year she decided to make her own costume. In case you can't tell, she's a "ceiling fan" :-) She's so much fun, and I wish I'd had half her spunk when I was her age.

 This weekend we've been enjoying Fall Fun - scarecrow festivals, costume contests, Halloween dances, and more Fall fun coming tomorrow (you can see more photos on some of my social media sites.)

I'm curious how you're spending this haunting time and cooler temperatures. If you're not sure how to get into the spirit of the season, I recommend trying something new like "Black Cat Magazine". I've also suggested these hauntingly fun reads.

If you're looking for something a little lighter, try my romantic Halloween short story (about 800 words): Madame Tooshkas Spell.

What scary reads do you recommend? 

 HAPPY FALL!
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)