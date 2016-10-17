Winner and Bridge to Publication

Secondly, I'd like to invite everyone to a wonderful and affordable conference:
A Bridge to Publication - 12th Annual Writing Conference
November 12, 2016
Central School
809 Kirby St
Lake Charles, LA
BWG Members – $40.
Nonmembers – $50.
Students with ID – $25.
E-Book Prime Sponsorship – $100. Includes 1(one) ticket, sponsor listing in registration packet and social media pages, and one entry into special door prize drawing.
Doors open at 7 am
Conference – 7:55 am to 4:40 pm
Lunch, Mardi Gras Chicken will be included for conference attendees.
*An agent will be on hand to hear pitches. Pitches – 10 minutes
Scheduled Speakers (for Bios – Click HERE)
BJ Bourg – Mystery Author
Darrell Bourque – Professor Emeritus in English and Poet
Larry Gray – Playwright
Deborah LeBlanc – Mystery/Suspense Author
Quinn Loftis – YA Fantasy/Paranormal Author
DiAnn Mills – Christion Fiction Author
Latoya C. Smith – Literary Agent with L. Perkins Agency
WorkshopsPrewriting Your Novel – by DiAnn Mills
Dateline BWG – BJ Bourg
Vendor Space for Conference Attendees and Non-attendeesAssigned 8 x 6 table space for rent. The program has time allotted for shopping throughout the day. Vendor must man (during shopping times) and provide own table, chair, table cloth, and change. Vendors that purchase this option will be emailed an assigned numbered space.
To learn more, or to register, visit: http://bayouwritersgroup.com/conferences_and_contests/a-bridge-to-publication-2016/
Congratulations to David!
Too bad I'm on the wrong side of the country for that conference.
