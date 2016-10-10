Free Reads for Fall

This is the last week to enter my giveaway for free books and more. Check out the original post here.
Fall has finally reached our area. Cooler temperatures, orange decor, and pumpkin everything seems to be surrounding us. My kids of course love to dress up for Halloween and are anxiously picking out costumes.
Meanwhile, I'm revisiting some of my favorite tales of terror. Just now, I was reading my collection of Washington Irving. Love the headless horseman! Next, I may pick up a copy of The Picture of Dorian Gray or maybe even Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
If you prefer to stay home cuddled up with a good book instead of heading out for seasonal festivities, try one of my suggestions from 10 Scary Reads to Terrify Your Inner Child.
Interested in FREE scary books? Try one of these!
Need a last minute costume idea? Try one of these 10-Minute Lliterary Halloween Costumes and dress like your favorite characters.
How are you celebrating this season?
1 comment:
There are a lot of older, public domain books available to read. Takes a lot for a book to scare me though.
