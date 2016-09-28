Blogoversary Giveaway!

I just realized this October makes six years that I have been a part of the blogging community!
While I have experienced dry spells, and taken time away for medical, family, and other crisis I have always returned to a community with open arms. It has meant so much to me that writers and readers are so willing to educate, encourage, and inspire each other. You are a blessing of positives in a time often filled with negatives.
As a thank-you, I am offering two giveaways.
1) Anyone who wants a FREE copy of my short story "Broken Angel" can have one by simply leaving a comment below with the email you want it sent to by October 15. You can also email me at: writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com
2) Secondly, anyone who leaves a review of "Broken Angel" (this is about a ten minute long read) either at Amazon, Barnes&Noble, Goodreads, Smashwords, etc. by October 15 will be entered into a drawing for a gift set. If you have already left a review, you are already entered, and YES you can have multiple entries for leaving a review at multiple sites. Since this is my sixth year blogging, there are six items in the set.
A) Simply Happy - an autographed book written by Chicken Soup for the Soul publisher Amy Newmark. This title will not be available for general sale until October 4th.
B) The Power of Your Subconscious Mind - written by Joseph Murphy to help unlock the master keys to your success.
C) On Writing Fiction - by David Jauss to inspire rethinking conventional wisdom about the craft.
D) Book Bag - made from sturdy fabric with a full bookshelf print.
E) Russell Stover Chocolates - because everyone either loves chocolates or knows someone who does.
F) Candle - the holidays are coming and nothing says Fall like the smell of warm apple pie.
I will announce the winner here the week of October 16th since that is the week I began blogging. HAPPY WRITING AND READING!
6 years.
Woot woot
what a pro. :O)
Congratulations on six years! (Crap, I need to do something for my upcoming blog anniversary.) That is a generous giveaway. Want me to announce it next week?
R. Mac Wheeler - thanks!
Alex - thank you, that would be great! Feel free to copy and paste this post, or let me know if you want me to send you something.
Happy Blog-aversary! Six years is quite an accomplishment
Cool beans! Congrats on your anniversary!
Congrats to you! Six years - that is awesome! Keep it up.
LOL - I just realized you asked for email address. So.... tayloranne.mail@gmail.com
Thanks again. And I will leave a review once I read your story!
Congratulations on your six years of blogging!
My email address: mish@writer-in-transit.co.za
Thanks everyone! I have sent copies of "Broken Angel" to everyone who has requested one, and left the email address they wanted it sent to.
Congratulations! I would love to read a copy of your story and be entered for a chance to win that lovely prize package.
Alex sent me.
My email is automatically shown when you reply. gailatthefarm@gmail.com
Thank you. Congratulations on your accomplishments.
Gail - I hope you enjoy!
There is still time to get a FREE copy!
Woman! How generous. (And ingenious.) I think I have a copy on my kindle. I may have even reviewed it already... Maybe not. Goodness, you're going to make me check.
Sounds like fun. I love angel stories.
My email is evegaalatgmaildotcom. The at is not an at and the dot is a regular dot. :)
Sounds like fun. I love angel stories.
My email is evegaalatgmaildotcom. The at is not an at and the dot is a regular dot. :)
Light, happy story with an unusual twist. Thanks for sharing with me.
Gail- I'm so glad you enjoyed it! I hope you'll consider leaving a review on Amazon, Goodreads, B&N, etc. Remember, each of those reviews gets you an entry into my other giveaway!
I'd love to read your story.
yolandarenee@hotmail.com
Prizes, wow, so many! I'm loving it!
