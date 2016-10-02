Simply Happy Giveaway

I'm so excited to share the news of a new release coming October 4th. Chicken Soup for the Soul: Simply Happy is meant to be a crash course in Chicken Soup for the Soul advice and wisdom.
Editor-in-Chief, Amy Newmark, shares stories of her move from Wall Street to the publishing field, what she's learned, and what she hopes readers get from the books they publish.
"I hope all readers come to the realization that they are much more powerful and resilient than they might think. That’s really what the Chicken Soup franchise has been built on: ordinary people who find incredible strength in challenging situations."
I found every chapter to be full of practical, simple, and moving advice. Shared human experiences, solitary challenges, and personal choices can all shape our outlook on life, but Newmark points out the easiest ways to turn those circumstances into positives. She show us how we have the power to be "simply happy."
Publishers Weekly said - This compilation of lessons from a Wall Street investment banker turned self-help author and publisher will enrich the lives of its readers. Nine years ago, Newmark (Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Joy of Less) and her husband, Bill, acquired the ubiquitous Chicken Soup for the Soul franchise. With this book, she aims to help readers enact similarly dramatic life changes. Newmark weaves her stories and those of others into a series of lessons on going easier on yourself, loving your body, pretending to be confident so you eventually come to be so, expecting the best of people, being bold and trusting your instincts, practicing gratitude, enjoying the little things, and living with passion. Newmark adds that “happiness is not a mysterious, elusive lottery ticket” but “a jackpot within everyone’s grasp once we remove the obstacles we put in our own paths.” Those obstacles also include “frenemies,” whom the author advises readers to ditch. Sensible and empowering, Newmark’s work aims to teach others how to live a satisfying life.
I highly recommend this book to any Chicken Soup fan, as well as anyone struggling with any issues.
Want the chance to win an autographed copy? Click on my giveaway to the right for more information, or go directly: http://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2016/09/blogoversary-giveaway.html
