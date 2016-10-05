IWSG: When is Your Story Ready?

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
The October 5th question - When do you know your story is ready?
My Answer - This question is almost impossible to answer because the truth is - I'm never really done! Even after a piece has been published, I'll find things I wish I could change. However, knowing this about myself, "How do I know I'm ready for someone else to read it?" might be a better question. My answer for this is:
1) Finish a first draft.
2) Take break - hopefully at least a week.
3) Self - edit. I usually give it at least four passes before I share with anyone else.
4) Share with Beta-readers or critique partners - these are free reviews and edits with a select group I'm comfortable working with.
5) Make my final edits based on the feedback before sending to an agent, editor, or publisher.
How about you? How do you know when your story is ready?
I just have to go on faith. Because even the books that have been published have things I wish I could change now.
"Even after a piece has been published, I'll find things I wish I could change." Truer words have never been spoken. :)
Your process is a lot like mine. :)
I happen to think a writer's work involves, if the writer is being honest, a continuing commentary on the writer's own work; each new story is in some way a commentary on the last one, or some other work the writer has continued to think about.
I LET MY CP'S DECIDE WHEN A STORY IS READY.
I agree: this is one of the hardest questions to answer! I feel like nothing is ever "done." But I find that when I gain distance, then it's starting to be ready. When I'm ready for nasty, mean feedback and feel like, "Well, that's your opinion, but I'm still proud of the way it turned out," then I think I'm ready for it to be out on its own in the world. :-)
That said, I don't like mean feedback, but it is inevitable as a writer. And I think that's why it's so hard to say something is "ready."
Agreed - even after I'm "finished" I want to make edits. It's so much easier to identify when it "isn't finished."
