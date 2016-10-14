Coming Soon... Meditation

I can hardly believe it's the middle of October already. Many of my friends are prepping for NaNoWriMo which begins in just two weeks. Are you participating? Not sure if you want to? Check out what best-selling indie author Glynis Smy says about the practice. And let me know...
It's just so easy to become overwhelmed. This time of year, with holidays looming ahead, seems to be particularly frantic for many. In response to the coming stress, I thought I would share a poem I wrote years ago. Feel free to critique it, or add your own spin in the comments.
Meditation
I float into a coveted deep meditation,
Self-awareness becomes all, a place to stay.
Seeking wholeness, bliss, an utter mindfulness,
Where all boundaries simply drop away.
Sky, earth and sea melt into the light,
As graceful spirits transform me in kind.
I behold, appreciate the calm and peace,
A tranquility soothing my spirit and mind.
Renewing, healing and elevating my soul,
Trusting and understanding what I should become.
In the silence I am closer to myself,
A soothing, free-flowing fountain of one.
Will you be participating in NaNoWriMo this year? Why?
Not this year as I don't have a working outline. But we'll be so busy with IWSG contest entries, it's probably for the best.
I'm not participating this year, like you to many other projects to complete before year end! Gosh, way to many! :)
Hope you giveaway is a stupendous success!
I really like the poem you share here.
Reminds me of meditations past.
Not up to NaNoWriMo this year.
It's such a challenge!
