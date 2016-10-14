"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Friday, October 14, 2016

Coming Soon... Meditation

Only a couple of days left to enter my giveaway for free books and more. Check out the original post here.
I can hardly believe it's the middle of October already. Many of my friends are prepping for NaNoWriMo which begins in just two weeks. Are you participating? Not sure if you want to? Check out what best-selling indie author Glynis Smy says about the practice. And let me know...

I don't believe I will be taking part in the challenge this year. I have too many unfinished projects on my plate just now, and I'd really like to see them all to conclusion before 2016 slips away. 

 It's just so easy to become overwhelmed. This time of year, with holidays looming ahead, seems to be particularly frantic for many. In response to the coming stress, I thought I would share a poem I wrote years ago. Feel free to critique it, or add your own spin in the comments.
Meditation

I float into a coveted deep meditation,
Self-awareness becomes all, a place to stay.
Seeking wholeness, bliss, an utter mindfulness,
Where all boundaries simply drop away.
        
Sky, earth and sea melt into the light,
As graceful spirits transform me in kind.
I behold, appreciate the calm and peace,
A tranquility soothing my spirit and mind.

Renewing, healing and elevating my soul,
Trusting and understanding what I should become.
In the silence I am closer to myself,
A soothing, free-flowing fountain of one.
Will you be participating in NaNoWriMo this year? Why?
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , ,

3 comments:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Not this year as I don't have a working outline. But we'll be so busy with IWSG contest entries, it's probably for the best.

October 14, 2016 at 11:39 AM
Yolanda Renée said...

I'm not participating this year, like you to many other projects to complete before year end! Gosh, way to many! :)

Hope you giveaway is a stupendous success!

October 14, 2016 at 1:59 PM
Meester Uttley said...

I really like the poem you share here.
Reminds me of meditations past.

Not up to NaNoWriMo this year.
It's such a challenge!

October 21, 2016 at 3:09 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)