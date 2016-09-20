For sure, you have to be lost to find a place that can’t be found, else ways everyone would know where it was. – Captain Barbossa, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
All writers get stuck. Call it writers block, stress, overwhelmed by outside forces, burnout… whatever you want. We can lose our ability, even our will to write.
When this happens, it’s time to get lost.
If you want to be a better writer, you have to lose the block, lose yourself. Allow yourself time to heal, time to deal, time to be anything other than a writer for a while.
1) Crisis – deal first with any impending doom that might be interfering in your mental balance. Take care of your health, your family, and your other responsibilities. Your basic needs must be met before you can achieve self-actualization.
2) Indulge – allow yourself time to relax. Whether you partake of your favorite movie marathons, binge read an entire series, or simply catch up on your sleep let your brain rejuvenate.
3) Play – get physically active. Play your favorite sports, participate in games, window shop until your drop, go dancing with friends or family – whatever you enjoy to encourage your body to be more active.
4) Explore – there is nothing like new experiences, places, and people to fuel your imagination and spark hundreds of ideas. Inspiration can come from traveling the world, or simply trying a new restaurant, class, or skill. New experiences and learning can turn your mind from bored thoughts of the ordinary toward interest and excitement.
Try these four tips to help stimulate your brain and body. Remember to ground yourself in your world and what you know, allow yourself to float in the mundane, enjoy the fun, and then try something new. Do this and both your writing and your life can be enriched and altered by remembering how to get lost.
Physical activity is really important. That's why I hit the gym four-five times a week. Good way to clear my head.
These are great tips. I just love the Get Lost title. *giggles*
