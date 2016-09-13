Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Writer at Work
Hey all! I'm trying to finish up a few projects this week (hoping to meet, if not beat, looming deadlines). I've also found some broken links on this blog that I hope to update soon. I'll do my best to be back to blogging, commenting, and visiting with everyone next week.
Until then, check out this great anthology call from the Insecure Writer's Support Group: http://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/2016/09/announcing-2016-iwsg-anthology-contest.html
What projects currently have you scrambling? Are you working to finish a project you are passionate about, or are you stuck in a rut? If you feel stuck, you MUST check out the Insecure Writer's Support Group. Until next time, HAPPY WRITING!
Posted by Sylvia Ney at 11:22 AM
|Reactions:
Labels: Insecure Writer's Support Group
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
I consider putting this up every summer
(my wife is a teacher)
"Lunch is ready." Yup. Only food can pry me away from my computer. Or unless those other two things comes to pass.
Okay then. I'll see you when my reign of terror over the blogosphere has ended.
Post a Comment