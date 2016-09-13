"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Writer at Work


Hey all! I'm trying to finish up a few projects this week (hoping to meet, if not beat, looming deadlines). I've also found some broken links on this blog that I hope to update soon. I'll do my best to be back to blogging, commenting, and visiting with everyone next week.

Until then, check out this great anthology call from the Insecure Writer's Support Group: http://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/2016/09/announcing-2016-iwsg-anthology-contest.html

What projects currently have you scrambling? Are you working to finish a project you are passionate about, or are you stuck in a rut? If you feel stuck, you MUST check out the Insecure Writer's Support Group. Until next time, HAPPY WRITING!


Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels:

3 comments:

Author R. Mac Wheeler said...

I consider putting this up every summer

(my wife is a teacher)

September 13, 2016 at 1:24 PM
Chrys Fey said...

"Lunch is ready." Yup. Only food can pry me away from my computer. Or unless those other two things comes to pass.

September 14, 2016 at 7:40 AM
Crystal Collier said...

Okay then. I'll see you when my reign of terror over the blogosphere has ended.

September 14, 2016 at 1:28 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)