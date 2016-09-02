Labor Day Writing

Labor Day, the first Monday in September, is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.
In 1906, Upton Sinclair published The Jungle. His goal was to expose the deplorable conditions at factories in Chicago and other American cities.
In 1979 Irving Ravetech and Harriet Frank Jr. gave us the screenplay for Norma Rae - a young single mother and textile worker who agrees to help unionize her mill despite the dangers involved.
Interested in a few more "labor" themed books? Check out this list of twenty best labor day books.
What are some of your favorite labor inspired reads?
1 comment:
I always feel bad for the masses who have to work that day due to Labor Day sales...
