IWSG: Busy Day Writing

The September 7th question is - How do you find the time to write in your busy day?
My Answer - The truth is, some days are harder than others. Work, school, social media, family, and illness can all interfere with your best writing goals. Be realistic, but set a daily goal. Even if it's just 100 words - write something every day. It can be as simple as an idea for a book, a scene, or even a character, but you MUST write something. Those 100 words can be written in a matter of minutes. Admit it, you dedicate that much attention to your cell phone every day. Simply be sure to give equal attention to your writing.
Wishing you could commit to a higher word count EVERY day? Check out this article on How to Write 10,000 Words in a Day and why you should give it a try at least once.
How about you? What is your daily schedule?
I'll go write something right now...
I tried the daily goal idea, and the disappointment of not meeting it was too much of a demotivator. I've had to learn to make the most of the free time I have, and know that there are 2 days a week where I have to seize the opportunity.
Especially illness! Man. That's a beast. I write every day no matter what, but the question is, will I get to write what I want to write? Probably not. That's the part that takes focus and grit.
Writing something every day, even if it's something small, is one of my new goals. I'm hoping to build it up, so maybe start at 100 words to get into the habit and then go from there.
I'm not always the best at being realistic, but I suppose I could try a little harder to be.
Good advice. It doesn't have to be a high word count, as long as there's a word count.
