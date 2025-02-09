Many are already making plans for the next holiday, but did you know there is actually an entire week of love that thousands celebrate? Most of the people I know only celebrate, or dread, the most famous day which is Valentine's. However, according to multiple sites, there is an entire week of love and each day leading up to Valentine's has a significant meaning or purpose.According to those love experts, the days are as follows:
While I love flowers and jewelry, my family and friends know my favorite gifts are a good book and chocolate.
Interested in a few FREE romantic flash fiction pieces? Try my stories:
Or order the last IWSG anthology on the right - First Love: The Art of Making Doughnuts.
Not sure what to get the writer in your life? Check out this list of suggested Valentines day gifts for writers or check out these Six Ways to Participate in Romance Week at Goodreads.
Want to share the theme of love with children? Check out these 10 Best Children's Books About Love.
So many of us love reading and writing. We have favorites that we return to again and again. How about you? I am especially grateful for a warm home full of books as I've been seeing the massive freezes and storms sweeping parts of the world. I hope you all stay safe, warm, and loved. Happy Valentine's!
Will you be participating in the week of love? What is your favorite genre? Favorite author? Favorite book from childhood? Are you doing something special that week, or for Valentine's Day?
