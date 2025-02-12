12 Submission Deadlines Fast Approaching

12 Submission Deadlines over the next month.
1. Deadline: February 27, 2025 - Entries are now being accepted for the 2025 Next Generation Short Story Awards, a not-for-profit international awards program for authors of short stories. The Short Story Awards offers 30+ categories to choose from and accepts original, unpublished stories (5000 words or less) written in English by authors in the U.S., Canada, or internationally. Take advantage of this exciting opportunity to have your story considered for 30+ cash prizes, gold medals, complimentary gold digital stickers, literary exposure and recognition as one of the top stories of the year! Winners in each of the 30+ categories will have their story published in an annual Anthology of Winners (you maintain copyright) and will receive a complimentary copy of the Anthology of Winners. Three Finalists in each of the 30+ categories will have their author name and story title mentioned in the Anthology of Winners. Three Grand Prize Winners selected from all entries will be invited to attend the Next Generation Indie Book Awards annual gala. Enter today at www.ShortStoryAwards.com.
2. WRITING MAGAZINE NEW YEAR PROMPT COMPETITION - https://www.writers-online.co.uk/writing-competitions/free-to-enter-new-year-new-you NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline February 28, 2025. To get your new year off to a flying start, you could win a cash prize and publication by entering stories up to 800 words about someone who resolves to make a change in the year ahead. The winner will receive £150 and online publication.
3. 2025 ESSAY COMPETITION - https://www.sejongculturalsociety.org/writing/current/essay.php NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline February 28, 2025. Divisions: adult (age 19 - 30 years), senior (grade 9th - 12th), and junior (grade 8th and younger). Essays must not exceed 1,000 words in length. Each division has a topic. One entry per category per contestant is permitted. Adult division: First ($1,000), Second ($750), Third ($500). Senior division: First ($500), Second ($400), Third ($300). Junior division: First ($300), Second ($200), Third ($100). Honorable mention (for all divisions listed above): Friends of Pacific Rim Awards ($50 each). Winners' works may be published in the Korea Times Chicago or the Korean Quarterly or Azalea: A Journal of Korean Literature and Culture.
4. 2025 SIJO COMPETITION - https://www.sejongculturalsociety.org/writing/current/sijo.php NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline February 28, 2025. Divisions: adult division (age 19 and older) and pre-college division (age 18 and younger). Adult division: First ($1,000), Second ($750), Third ($500). Pre-college division: First ($500), Second ($400), Third ($300). Honorable mention (for both divisions listed above): ($50 each). Competition winners may be announced in AZALEA: Journal of Korean Literature and Culture, published by the Korea Institute at Harvard University. Contestants are permitted one sijo entry.
5. DIANA WOODS MEMORIAL AWARD FOR NONFICTION - https://lunchticket.org/contests/dwm/ Reading period month of February. Creative nonfiction authors are invited to submit work of up to 3,500 words on the subject of their choice to be considered for the Diana Woods Memorial Award in creative nonfiction. Winners will receive $250 and their work will be featured in the next issue of Lunch Ticket. Each award recipient must submit a 100-word biography, current photo, and send a brief note of thanks to the Woods family.
6. IMAGINE LITTLE TOKYO SHORT STORY CONTEST - https://www.littletokyohs.org/imagine-2024 Deadline February 28, 2025. The story must be original, fictional, written in either Japanese or English by the submitting author and never been published (even online). Submitted manuscript should be 2,500 words or less for English or 5,000 ji or less for Japanese and have a title. If your submitted short story wins first place for the Youth, English Language or Japanese Language categories, you will receive a monetary prize of $500 after providing an e-mail of acceptance and biographical information for publication purposes.
7. TORONTO STAR SHORT STORY CONTEST - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/01/03/3004034/0/en/Toronto-Star-and-Toronto-Public-Library-Launch-2025-Short-Story-Contest.html. NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline February 26, 2025. Open to Ontario residents 16 years of age or older. One of the biggest prizes in Canada for a short story contest, with the first-place winner receiving $5,000. In addition to seeing their story in the largest newspaper and on one of the most-visited websites in Canada, the winner also gets to study with some of the country’s best creative writing teachers. Part of the top prize includes the tuition fee for one of two programs at the Humber School for Writers, either the Creative Writing Graduate program, which has an approximate retail value of $3,895, or the Summer Workshop in Creative Writing, valued at $1,665. The second-place winner receives a cash prize of $2,000 and the third-place winner will be awarded $1,000. All three winners will be selected by a distinguished panel of judges.
8. WATERMAN FUND ESSAY CONTEST - https://www.watermanfund.org/essay-contest/enter-essay-contest/ NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 1, 2025. Since 2008, Appalachia, the mountaineering and conservation journal published by the Appalachian Mountain Club, and the Waterman Fund have joined to sponsor an annual essay contest for emerging writers. Writers who have not published a major work Contestof fiction or narrative nonfiction on topics of wilderness, wildness, or the ethics and ecology of environmental issues are eligible. The Waterman Fund provides generous prize money of $3,000 for the first-place essay selection and $1,000 for a runner-up. Submissions should be 2000-3000 words.
9. PILGRIMAGES – 2025 TRAVEL WRITING COMPETITION - https://intrepidtimes.com/pilgrimages-2025-travel-writing-competition-now-open/ NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 1, 2025. Intrepid Times is inviting writers to explore the concept of the pilgrimage. Literary, secular, personal, or spiritual. Your story should be non-fiction, between 1200 and 1800 words, and written in the narrative style favored by Intrepid Times stories. The winning writer will be paid $300 USD and have their original story and accompanying photographs published in Intrepid Times. Up to four runners-up will also be selected for publication at our standard article rates.
10. ALPINE FELLOWSHIP POETRY PRIZE - https://alpinefellowship.com/poetry-prize Deadline March 1, 2025. Awarded for the best poetic response on the 2025 theme, which will be announced in January. The winner and runners-up will receive cash prizes and will be invited to attend our annual symposium. First place: £3,000. Second place: £1,000. Third place: £1,000. Will also offer up to £500 travel expenses to help with travel to the event and meals and accommodation during the symposium dates are also covered. Open to all nationalities. You may submit one poem or a collection of poems as long as all the poems in the collection speak to the theme. There is a maximum of 500 words per entry.
11. NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS CREATIVE WRITING CONTEST - https://www.arts.gov/grants/creative-writing-fellowships Deadline March 12, 2025. The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Creative Writing Fellowships program offers $50,000 grants in prose (fiction and creative nonfiction) to published creative writers that enable recipients to set aside time for writing, research, travel, and general career advancement. Individual U.S. citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. who meet specific publication requirements are eligible to apply.
12. Chicken Soup for the Soul has a call out for several titles including one about Miracle and one about Pets which are both due March 31. NO ENTRY FEE. To learn more: Possible Book Topics | Chicken Soup for the Soul
