IWSG: Changing Your Story

It's time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer's Support Group!
Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post.

FEBRUARY QUESTION - Is there a story or book you've written you want to or wish you could go back and change?
MY ANSWER - I always think there could be room for improvement. The truth is, are any of us ever really finished with a piece, even after it's in print? I try not to regret a piece once it's been published. If there is something I realize I don't like after publication, I use that information while working on my future pieces. If I don't feel a piece is ready, I simply don't submit it (usually). There are times I reflect on older work versus newer and feel like "What happened? I used to be fairly good" and other times, I'm like "Wow, I'm glad that is no longer in print". Like any artist, I'm constantly changing moods, experiences, and issues. The quality of my work is often a reflection of this. So, yes, there are times I wish I could change something, but those feelings are generally more directed toward pieces that have not been published yet. If we let ourselves become too engrossed in wanting to change the past, we might not move forward. While it's impossible to live without any regrets, it's more likely we will regret giving up than any failed attempts toward "perfection". So instead, focus on changing your story as it is evolving now. Could you commit more time to writing, to editing, to submitting? If the answer is yes, make that change when and if possible. Everything has a season. I wish you all the best - keep moving forward!
How about you? Is there a story or book you've written you want to or wish you could go back and change?
Once it's in print, why worry about it? Move on to the next piece!
