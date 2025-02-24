2025 A to Z Challenge and Other Blog Hops

It's almost time for the 15th annual "A to Z" blogging challenge. Most repeat participants have already begun planning their posts for this April and will soon be posting theme reveals. Are there any themes you would particularly care to see, or learn about in April?Sign-ups usually begin in March. Followed by a schedule similar to below:
Theme reveal sign up: March 9 - 15
Master list opens: March 24
Master list closes: April 5
After-survey: May 1-8
Reflections: May 3-8
Road-trip: May 10
To learn more about this challenge, or what you can expect to see this April, be sure to follow their website http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
Have you ever participated in this challenge? Will you be taking part this year? What other hops or challenges do you enjoy?
