IWSG: Anyone or Anything - Shakespeare, Lewis, or Christie

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
MARCH QUESTION - If, for one day, you could be anyone or *thing* in the world, what would it be? Describe, tell why, and any themes, goals, or values they/it inspire in you.
MY ANSWER - The first two that come to mind would be William Shakespeare, C.S. Lewis, or Agatha Christie. I would choose Shakespeare or Lewis for the gender, cultural, literary, and even historical experience and Christie for similar reasons. However, beyond that would also be the group experience. These authors were a part of an artistic community that I don't believe we see on this scale except at conferences and conventions today. It would be amazing to have regular access to LIVE discussions among artists both of similar and varying backgrounds, genres, and views. While it's possible to achieve this online. Many of us rarely get to experience this type of immersive discussions frequently. I would love to do this more regularly.
