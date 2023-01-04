IWSG: 2023 Words and Visions

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JANUARY QUESTION - Do you have a word of the year? Is there one word that sums up what you need to work on or change in the coming year?
MY ANSWER - I have three. My words for the year are JOY, PEACE, and ACCOMPLISHMENT. 2022 was full of many major life changes for me - multiple family deaths, estranged and/or difficult friend and work relationships, and a lasting sense of being overwhelmed in work, relationships, and creativity. My goals for this year are to focus more on the positives, accept what I cannot control, and to be content with what I am able to accomplish.
How about you? Do you have one or more words for the year? How about a Vision Board? If you've never made one check out this link: Vision Board
2022 sounds like it's been a really tough year and I think you've chosen wonderful words to help you this year. I love your aim to be content with what you're able to accomplish - although not a word I've chosen (yet), it is something I choose to live by rather than constantly chasing the high that is happiness all the time.
And thank you for the reminder about Vision Boards. I've been planning to re-do mine for a little while now and realise I need to prioritise it in order to achieve it!
All the best to you for 2023 - may the year be kinder to you.
Debs posting today from Fiction Can Be Fun
Also found at Debs Despatches
