Instead, I'd like to suggest you attempt a vision board. I will be doing these with my own children, as well as with the students I teach.
Thanks to social media our society has increasingly become image sensitive. We scroll through and save meaningful images. If we apply this same methodology to our targets, instead of the checklist, we may be more likely to remain vigilant.
A Vision Board is a collage of images and words representing a person's wishes or goals, intended to serve as inspiration or motivation for a compelling life. They are meant to be fun to create and can serve as an invaluable tool to motivate and inspire you towards concrete daily action in pursuit of your biggest and most important life goals.
Benefits of a Vision Board:
1) Creates an emotional connection that motivates you.
2) Makes real the dream in your mind so you begin to believe it’s possible.
3) Helps you clarify what you want out of your life because it forces you to put something down.
Possible Supplies Needed:
1). Something to attach images to such as cork or poster board, or large sheets of paper.
2). Glue, clips, or pins.
3). Markers, pens, pencils, paint.
4). Colorful or plain paper for adding personal flair.
5). Magazines/books that can be cut up.7). Calculator
Obviously, you can adapt the following to just focus on your specific goals. Your board can be a general "happy life" type scenario on which you include multiple aspirations, or you can make it all about one specific dream such as your new home, or job. Of course, if you are design efficient, you could do all of this on the computer and avoid any mess. However, there is something to be said for the tactile version of production.
Here are a few suggestions:
Step 1 - Find a picture of yourself that you like, or at least don’t mind others seeing. This will become the center of your vision board.
Step 2 - list at least 10 jobs you might like (these can be end game, or stepping stones) and the average salary for them.
Step 3 - find pictures (online or magazines) and create collage of your dream house - This means images of what the outside and individual rooms might look like for you.
Step 4 - Go online and find out what it might cost (Zillow.com is a good source of research). Think about location, square footage, acreage, etc. Use a simple mortgage calculator to research about interest and calculate monthly payments.

Step 6 - Giving - watch this video: https://youtu.be/JDOro6Ru0b8. Then write charities that you might want to support. Find images to represent those charities or foundations. Try to pick at least three and list the possible donation plan – one lump sum versus monthly, or seasonal donations - either as a dollar amount or percentage, or ways you can help a charity without money (volunteering).
Step 5 - Find pictures or images to represent your dream vacation(s). Go online and research the total cost of travel, lodging, food, attractions, and souvenirs.
Step 7 - Find words, or images that appeal to you and your personal lifestyle, health, and hobbies. If you can’t find the words you want in a magazine, use your pens or markers to create them.
Step 8 – Take a picture of your completed board with your cell phone before you display it. This way, you will always have access to your “vision”. While you enjoy the images, think about the habits you must create to obtain your ultimate goals.
