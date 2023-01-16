"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

16 More Conferences and Literary Festivals


February 16 - 19 San Francisco Writers Conference

February 20 - 23 - American Book Sellers Association

March 13 - 15 - Social Media Marketing Conference

March 16 - 19 - Left Coast Crime

April 29 - The Pre-Quill Conference

June 7 - 10 - Reader Author Get Together

June 9 - 11 - Inkerscon

June 22-25 - Space Coast Book Lovers

July 14 and 15 -  Once Upon a Book Author Signing 

August 30 - September 3 - Bouchercon

September 20 - 24 - NINC Conference

October 7 - 9 - InD'Scribe Conference/

October 27 - 29 - LoveNVegas

November 6 - 10  20booksvegas


Other to check back with:

Romance Author Mastermind

Hampton Roads Writers


Please feel free to comment with any you would like to see added to this list - even if it's not happening in the USA.  You never know when an opportunity will arise. Right? :-)

HAPPY WRITING!

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

1 comment:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Too bad the Space Coast one is a bit too far away.

January 24, 2023 at 9:03 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)