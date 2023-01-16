16 More Conferences and Literary Festivals

February 16 - 19 San Francisco Writers Conference
February 20 - 23 - American Book Sellers Association
March 13 - 15 - Social Media Marketing Conference
March 16 - 19 - Left Coast Crime
April 29 - The Pre-Quill Conference
June 7 - 10 - Reader Author Get Together
June 9 - 11 - Inkerscon
June 22-25 - Space Coast Book Lovers
July 14 and 15 - Once Upon a Book Author Signing
August 30 - September 3 - Bouchercon
September 20 - 24 - NINC Conference
October 7 - 9 - InD'Scribe Conference/
October 27 - 29 - LoveNVegas
November 6 - 10 20booksvegas
Other to check back with:
Please feel free to comment with any you would like to see added to this list - even if it's not happening in the USA. You never know when an opportunity will arise. Right? :-)
HAPPY WRITING!
Too bad the Space Coast one is a bit too far away.
