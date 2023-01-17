IWSG: Twitter Pitch

9:00 am - 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time
Create a Twitter-length pitch for your completed and polished manuscript and leave room for genre, age, and the hashtag.
On January 25, 2023, Tweet your pitch. If your pitch receives a favorite/heart from a publisher/agent check their submission guidelines and send your requested query.
Many writers have seen their books published from a Twitter pitch - it’s a quick and easy way to put your manuscript in front of publishers and agents.
Get the full details here.
Will you be participating? Do you know anyone who has received a request/deal from a Twitter pitch?
2 comments:
Thanks for mentioning #IWSGPit. Just a week away!
It's an exciting opportunity for those ready to query.
