"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

IWSG: Twitter Pitch

#IWSGPit is coming!

The next #IWSGPit will be January 25
9:00 am - 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time

Create a Twitter-length pitch for your completed and polished manuscript and leave room for genre, age, and the hashtag. 

On January 25, 2023, Tweet your pitch. If your pitch receives a favorite/heart from a publisher/agent check their submission guidelines and send your requested query.

Many writers have seen their books published from a Twitter pitch - it’s a quick and easy way to put your manuscript in front of publishers and agents.

Get the full details here.

Will you be participating? Do you know anyone who has received a request/deal from a Twitter pitch? 
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,

2 comments:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Thanks for mentioning #IWSGPit. Just a week away!

January 17, 2023 at 4:25 AM
Natalie Aguirre said...

It's an exciting opportunity for those ready to query.

January 17, 2023 at 4:57 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)