Tuesday, January 10, 2023

2023 Conferences, Workshops, and Literary Festivals

This list mostly focuses on Texas and Louisiana (where I am). However, there are some others listed here for you. Also, keep in mind, many are virtual now, so your own location may not matter. Please let me know if you would like to recommend any others to be added to the list.

Since the pandemic, many events have either been cancelled, or moved to virtual. The list below is what I know of as of today.

First, please let me recommend MASTERCLASS. This is an online set of instructional and motivational videos given by some of the industry's top professionals and gathered together in one location. These are very reasonably priced, and you can read about my personal experiences with it by clicking on the link in the labels below. There are other genres besides just writing that are extremely beneficial and interesting as well. They just added quite a few more options this past month.

Any Time: More than a dozen authors - https://www.masterclass.com/homepage

2/25 - Houston Writer's Guild Conference - Virtual NY- Virtual Winter Conference 2023

3/9-11 - New Orleans Book Festival - New Orleans Book Festival

3/10-19 - SXSW Film and writers festival in Austin - http://www.sxsw.com/

3/22-26 - New Orleans Literary Festival -  http://www.tennesseewilliams.net/

4/29-30 (Tentative) - Austin Writer's and Illustrators Conference - https://austin.scbwi.org/events/austin-2022-writers-illustrators-working-conference/

5/13-14 - Lone Star Book Festival of Seguin, Texas - Lone Star Festival

6/8-10 - Historical Novel Society - HNS Conference 2023

8/30 - 9/3 - Murder at the Marina - San Diego, Ca. - http://www.bouchercon.com/

10/21-22 - Unconfirmed, so check back: Dallas Writer's Conference - http://dfwcon.org/

10/26- 11/2 - Austin Film Festival -  https://austinfilmfestival.com/

11/4-5 Unconfirmed, so check back: Austin Book Festival - https://www.texasbookfestival.org/

Year Round - Interested in a more expansive list of national and international options? Checkout this list: Insecure Writer's Support Group: Conferences, Workshops, etc. / Publications (insecurewriterssupportgroup.com)

Please feel free to comment with any you would like to see added to this list - even if it's not happening in the USA.  You never know when an opportunity will arise. Right? :-)

Also, if you are looking for a writer's group in Texas, check out: Writers' Groups | Lone Star Literary Life

HAPPY WRITING!
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Thanks - the IWSG does have a list.
Hopefully most are live this year.

January 10, 2023 at 4:30 AM

