IWSG: Cover Designs

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
FEBRUARY QUESTION - If you are an Indie author, do you make your own covers or purchase them? If you publish trad, how much input do you have about what goes on your cover?
MY ANSWER - The only two experiences I've had with self-publishing included my short story "Broken Angel" in 2016 and an anthology called Fly Away in 2022. "Broken Angel" had previously been published in Rope and Wire magazine. In 2016 self-publishing was becoming a craze and I was simply curious about the process, so I used Amazon's Createspace, uploaded a photograph I had recently taken, and then used their suggested formatting for the cover. Fly Away is an anthology put together by the high school writers' group I sponsor. We held an art contest where students submitted potential cover designs. Once we had a winning entry, we again used Amazon's suggested formatting for the cover. Everything else I have published has been through an established press that had their own designers to create the cover.
How about you? If you are an Indie author, do you make your own covers or purchase them? If you publish trad, how much input do you have about what goes on your cover?
1 comment:
I purchase my covers because I have no design skills whatsoever lol!
Post a Comment