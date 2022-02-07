Week of Love

It's the week leading up to Valentine's, and while I love flowers and jewelry, my family and friends know my favorite gifts are a good book and chocolate.
Interested in a few FREE romantic flash fiction pieces? Try my stories:
Or preorder the upcoming anthology on the right - First Love: The Art of Making Doughnuts
Not sure what to get the writer in your life? Check out this list of suggested Valentines day gifts for writers or check out these Six Ways to Participate in Romance Week at Goodreads.
Want to share the theme of love with children? Check out these 10 Best Children's Books About Love.
So many of us love reading and writing. We have favorites that we return to again and again. How about you?
I am especially grateful for a warm home full of books as I've been seeing the massive freezes and storms sweeping parts of the world. I hope you all stay safe, warm, and loved. Happy Valentine's!
What is your favorite genre? Favorite author? Favorite book from childhood? Are you doing something special this week, or for Valentine's Day?
I love having good books in my house all the time, but it's especially true in winter. It's bitter cold up here in Michigan and curling up with a book in the winter is one of the best ways to spend time.
