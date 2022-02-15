"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

A to Z Challenge 2022: NEW GRAPHICS TEAM MEMBER SEARCH

Covid has taken Jeremy Hawkins (previous designer) away from us. With heavy hearts, we must find another volunteer to do the A to Z graphics.  If you are interested in learning more about this challenege, please visit: http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/


PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE FORM BEFORE YOU APPLY.

https://forms.gle/i3aXBLtWA6r1z1NM8

In the event the team likes more than one applicant, we will hold a contest on Feb 16-18 showcasing the offered badges and ask the A to Z audience to vote.

You will need to create one badge to apply. 

width="250" height="250"

Form set to close Feb 12.


